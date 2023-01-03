ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents

The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police

An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting

READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the  carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion fentanyl dealer headed to jail

NORRISTOWN — A former Lower Merion man was sent to jail for trafficking heroin/fentanyl, an investigation that began after one of his buyers, a juvenile male who lived in the township, suffered a non-fatal overdose. Justin Merrill Brush, 22, formerly of the 100 block of Jennifer Lane and most...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
UPPER DARBY, PA
abc27.com

Berks Weekly

Man shot multiple times after fight in Southeast Reading

A man was shot multiple times following a fight in the 400 block of South 11th street on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Police and EMS initially responded to the area of the 400 Block of Wunder Street for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, first responders found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
READING, PA

