Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
Montgomery County mother reported missing after failing to pick up son from bus stop
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a Pennsylvania mother who police say never showed up to pick up her son from the bus stop and has not been heard from since Tuesday. Jennifer Brown, 43, is described by police as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
Lower Merion fentanyl dealer headed to jail
NORRISTOWN — A former Lower Merion man was sent to jail for trafficking heroin/fentanyl, an investigation that began after one of his buyers, a juvenile male who lived in the township, suffered a non-fatal overdose. Justin Merrill Brush, 22, formerly of the 100 block of Jennifer Lane and most...
‘I stabbed my wife.’ Nazareth man will serve lengthy prison sentence.
A 38-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 19 to 40 years in state prison for stabbing his wife nearly two years ago at their home in Nazareth, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office reports. Michael Vaughn Graves, 38, pleaded guilty in August to attempted homicide. He has been in...
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Elderly Delco Couple Were Murdered, Investigators Believe
The husband and wife found dead in their Delaware County home on Monday were murdered, authorities believe. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, Daily Voice has reported. There, troopers found...
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
Woman sentenced for GoFundMe scam involving homeless veteran in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA — Kate McClure, one of the three perpetrators involved in the notorious GoFundMe scam that raised $400,000 based on a bogus story about helping a homeless veteran, was sentenced Friday to three years in New Jersey State Prison, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said. McClure, 32, of...
Reading Police investigating Jan. 3 shooting death
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department. According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.
Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia
Police: 1 man dead, another critical after double shooting erupts inside Philadelphia bar
PHILADELPHIA - Saturday night ended with another deadly shooting after several shots were fired at a bar in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say two men were struck by gunfire inside Quinn's II Irish Pub on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue just before 10 p.m. MORE HEADLINES:. One man was...
Man shot multiple times after fight in Southeast Reading
A man was shot multiple times following a fight in the 400 block of South 11th street on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Police and EMS initially responded to the area of the 400 Block of Wunder Street for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, first responders found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart
