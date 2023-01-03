ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Busy Philipps shares footage of nasty fall down steps of New York home

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01W9PB_0k1jOGLO00

Busy Philipps has shared security footage of a nasty fall down the steps in front of her home.

“Please enjoy this video of me miraculously tumbling down the front stoop in October and not injuring myself at all,” she wrote, sharing the clip on Instagram.

Philipps can be seen wearing a silver sequin dress as she follows her dog Gina down the steps of her New York City home.

Suddenly, she falls and tumbles head over heels, and the items she was carrying fall to the ground.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Influencer shamed for baring booty at family ski resort: ‘Charge her’

A blond beauty has been dress-coded on the slopes of a ski resort after she bared her booty in front of stunned children. The uninhibited influencer — who has not been publicly identified — was caught on camera being told off by a staff member at the family-friendly Big Sky resort in Montana over the weekend. In the footage, which was posted on the Instagram account @influencersinthewild, the scantily-clad skier was seen with her pants down, exposing her derriere in a black G-string onesie. “The mountain ranger had to go over and ask her to stop because there were kids...
MONTANA STATE
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

I live in an airplane in the woods for $370/month — take a look inside

As an electrical engineer, Campbell feels fulfilled by living in an airplane. He has no regrets and believes that eventually, more people will come around to living in retired jetliners. Unlocked is a new home tour series focused on how much people across the U.S. spend on their housing, what...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Page Six

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy