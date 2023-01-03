ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westportjournal.com

Westport plans three-day Martin Luther King Jr. tribute

WESTPORT — The life and legacy of civil-rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated by the Westport community with a three-part celebration next week. The featured guest and keynote speaker is Junauda Petrus, a writer, playwright, filmmaker and performance artist. The local King tribute, observed for a...
WESTPORT, CT
riverdalepress.com

Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
BRONX, NY
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant.  About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Wreckers beat Darien

DARIEN — The Staples High girls’ basketball team spread out the scoring and played well defensively en route to its first victory of the season, a 37-27 victory at Darien on Tuesday. The Wreckers led 9-7 after the first quarter and built a 21-13 halftime lead. The Blue...
DARIEN, CT

