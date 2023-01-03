Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Related
westportjournal.com
Westport plans three-day Martin Luther King Jr. tribute
WESTPORT — The life and legacy of civil-rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated by the Westport community with a three-part celebration next week. The featured guest and keynote speaker is Junauda Petrus, a writer, playwright, filmmaker and performance artist. The local King tribute, observed for a...
The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ is BACK & It’s This Sunday
Back in 2002, a New York City-based improvisational troupe, Improv Everywhere, created the No Pants Subway Ride (NPSR). The mission started as a small prank with seven friends who rode the NYC subway one day, without any pants. Yep, they rode the subway with their lower halves just in their underwear.
riverdalepress.com
Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!
Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant. About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
westportjournal.com
Wreckers beat Darien
DARIEN — The Staples High girls’ basketball team spread out the scoring and played well defensively en route to its first victory of the season, a 37-27 victory at Darien on Tuesday. The Wreckers led 9-7 after the first quarter and built a 21-13 halftime lead. The Blue...
New 'Hot Chicken' Restaurant In Norwalk To Give Away 300 Sandwiches At Grand Opening
A restaurant that offers Nashville-style hot chicken will give away 300 sandwiches at the upcoming grand opening of its new Fairfield County location. Haven Hot Chicken will open its Norwalk location in mid-January, representatives said. The business also operates locations in Orange and New Haven, serving up chicken nuggets, chicken...
Comments / 0