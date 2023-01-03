In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO