The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the wrong side of the latest terrible roughing the passer call during their crucial game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland had the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Steelers leading 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. Cam Heyward sacked Deshaun Watson on 2nd-and-7, which would have set... The post Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO