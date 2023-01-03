PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – A call about a male and female walking up the driveway of a deceased woman’s house sent Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross to Hwy 297. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, the residence is known to be abandoned. When Deputy Cross arrived at the address, she received many complaints of people breaking in. While there, Cross saw someone inside the house and notified dispatch that someone was inside. Cross then checked the perimeter of the property, going from the front to the back. On the fifth time going front to back, Cross saw two people running from the backdoor of the house. Cross then announced herself as a law enforcement officer, but both the female and male subject disobeyed the command to the stop.

