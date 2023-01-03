Read full article on original website
Jeanie Parks, age 86 of Jacksboro
Mrs. Jeanie Parks, age 86 of Jacksboro passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She had a very giving heart and loved her family dearly, especially her Great-Grandsons. Jeanie was employed with the Campbell County School System for 38 years, was a long-time member of Jacksboro First Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher for the 11-12 young ladies class, and had recently attended Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husband, Mr. Aubrey Parks, and Parents, Boyd and Marie Lindsay Daugherty, Sisters, Wanda Broyles and Lucille Haggard.
Kash & Karry Building Supply has new, earlier hours
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a change in hours at Kash & Karry Building Supply. Now, Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated building supply store is opening at 7am. “We’re now open from 7am until 5pm, Monday through Friday,” said Kip Leach, second generation owner of...
Timothy D. (Tim) Miller, age 51, of Jacksboro
Timothy D. (Tim) Miller, age 51, of Jacksboro, TN passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia TN. Preceded in death by father: David Miller, grandparents: Bill and Velda Mae Miller, Dewayne and Lois Oaks, great-grandparents: Taylor and Arlissa Oaks, nephew: Michael Charles Miller, uncle: Mark Oaks.
Kenneth Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb
Kenneth Johnson, age 79, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by the Cox & Son Funeral Home. Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is...
Cougars Hensley, Jones named to TNFCA 5-A All-State Team
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – More post season honors are coming the Cougars way. Campbell’s Landen Hensley and Devon Jones have been named to the TNFCA 5-A All-State Team. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/05/2023-5PM)
Vickie Leinart, age 70 of Caryville
Vickie Leinart, age 70 of Caryville, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2022. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Caryville. Vickie previously served as an LPN with Lake City Hospital and as an Administrative Clerk with North Anderson Utility District. She was an avid reader who loved suspense novels and working crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by Parents, Cloes “Tobe” Chambers and Marjorie Roberts Chambers, Brother, Lee Chambers, and Sister, Robin Lindsay.
Two people run from a deputy, one is caught, the other is not
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – A call about a male and female walking up the driveway of a deceased woman’s house sent Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross to Hwy 297. According to a report from the sheriff’s department, the residence is known to be abandoned. When Deputy Cross arrived at the address, she received many complaints of people breaking in. While there, Cross saw someone inside the house and notified dispatch that someone was inside. Cross then checked the perimeter of the property, going from the front to the back. On the fifth time going front to back, Cross saw two people running from the backdoor of the house. Cross then announced herself as a law enforcement officer, but both the female and male subject disobeyed the command to the stop.
