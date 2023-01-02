In 1950, Patti Page made history when she recorded “Tennessee Waltz” to serve as B-side to the seasonal single “Boogie Woogie Santa Clause.”. Originally released by Pee Wee King and His Golden West Cowboys in 1948, Page turned the song into a multimillion seller with her version by selling up to ten million copies, making it the largest-selling record by a female artist throughout the recording history. It’s even the last song to sell a million copies of sheet music.

