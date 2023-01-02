ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67

Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
KTRE

Fred White, one of original Earth, Wind and Fire members, dies

(Gray News) - Fred White, an original Earth, Wind and Fire member, has died, the band announced. He was 67. “Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the Instagram post of his brother Verline White said.
