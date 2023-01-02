Read full article on original website
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Fred White dead at 67 – Earth, Wind & Fire drummer and ‘beloved bro’ mourned by his ‘saddened’ family and iconic band
LEGENDARY Earth Wind and Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed. White's brother and bandmate, Verdine White, announced the news on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. He wrote of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer: "Our family is saddened today...
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Fred White, one of original Earth, Wind and Fire members, dies
(Gray News) - Fred White, an original Earth, Wind and Fire member, has died, the band announced. He was 67. “Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the Instagram post of his brother Verline White said.
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Gram Parsons Wrote for Other Artists
In his 26 years of life, singer, songwriter and musician Gram Parsons contributed songs to three of his bands, including The Byrds, along with his own solo career and a few other artists along the way. Born November 5, 1946, in Winter Haven, Florida, Parsons first formed International Submarine Band...
Actor Jeremy Renner is hospitalized after suffering accident while plowing snow
LOS ANGELES — "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
Sam Phillips, who introduced the world to Elvis and Johnny Cash, would be 100 today
The man who brought the world Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and B.B. King — among others — would be turning 100 today. Record producer Sam Phillips is best known as the founder of legendary Memphis label Sun Records and a key architect of rock and roll.
Patti Page Once Ruled The Charts with “Tennessee Waltz”
In 1950, Patti Page made history when she recorded “Tennessee Waltz” to serve as B-side to the seasonal single “Boogie Woogie Santa Clause.”. Originally released by Pee Wee King and His Golden West Cowboys in 1948, Page turned the song into a multimillion seller with her version by selling up to ten million copies, making it the largest-selling record by a female artist throughout the recording history. It’s even the last song to sell a million copies of sheet music.
