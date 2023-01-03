ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAINES COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — One man is dead after a December crash in Gaines County. Troopers say this happened on us 62 about 9 miles East of Hobbs, NM on December 12th, at 7:00 am. Troopers say 37 year old Joshua Duncan, of Casper Wyoming was driving a Ford F-150 on West US 62.  […]
GAINES COUNTY, TX

