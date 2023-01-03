ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Late surge not enough, familiar woes haunt WVU vs. Oklahoma State

By Sam Coniglio
 2 days ago

West Virginia will return to Morgantown emptyhanded.

The Mountaineers dropped their second Big 12 game of the season on Monday 67-60 to Oklahoma State despite a late surge in the second half. Fouls again impacted the Mountaineers as Erik Stevenson, WVU’s scoring leader in the contest, left the game after fouling out for the second straight game.

The Cowboys led a wire-to-wire first half as WVU’s offense struggled. The Mountaineers made just 32.8 percent of their shots as John-Michael Wright led OSU to a 9-point halftime lead.

Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson came out of the locker room and helped OSU extend its lead to 13, its highest of the game, with a quick run, but the Mountaineers were quick to answer.

WVU was able to get to the line and claw its way back into the game. 12 of WVU’s first 20 points in the second half came from the free throw line, helping to whittle the deficit down to two possessions.

“We had better ball movement, and we actually made some shots. I mean we had shots. Seth [Wilson] had shots, didn’t make ’em. Keddy [Johnson] had shots, didn’t make ’em,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “We just didn’t make shots, and then for the second game in a row, we didn’t make any free throws. And then for the second game in a row, we just take the ball and say, ‘Hey, you guys want to play with it for a while?’ Throw it around, throw it out of bounds.”

Stevenson caught fire from the free throw line to finally get the Mountaineers over the hump, leading them on an 11-2 run to take the lead. After he hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just over seven minutes left, though, he was served with a technical foul, much to his bewilderment. According to the officials, Stevenson looked toward former OSU star and current Celtic Marcus Smart and made a gesture, resulting in the whistle, putting his foul count up to four.

Just over a minute later, Stevenson picked up his fifth and was forced to exit, causing a noticeable shift in the game. The Mountaineers held a three-point lead at the time of his disqualification, but the Cowboys took the momentum swing and went on a 13-5 run to seal the win.

“It’s a huge change,” Huggins said. “I can’t say it’s not. It’s a huge change. He knows better.”

Many of the same issues from WVU’s Big 12 opener on Saturday followed the Mountaineers to Gallagher-Iba Arena. WVU coughed up 15 turnovers (a slight improvement from the Kansas State loss) and missed 11 of its 28 free throws. OSU turned those takeaways into 12 points.

Thompson led the Cowboys with 15 points through a shaky shooting performance, shooting 5-for-14 from the field. He was one of four Cowboys in double figures, along with Anderson, who added 13 points before fouling out.

Tre Mitchell was the only other Mountaineer in double figures, chipping in 16 points to WVU’s scoring load. He also added seven rebounds, the second-most on the team, behind Jimmy Bell, who grabbed nine of the Mountaineers’ 37 boards.

Former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla, the current coach of the Celtics, was also at the game with Smart. The duo was in attendance as they have a game on Tuesday against the Thunder in nearby Oklahoma City.

West Virginia starts its conference slate with two losses for just the second time since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13.

WVU’s next time on the hardwood is set for Saturday when the Mountaineers host the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. KU opened its Big 12 slate with a narrow win over the Cowboys at home on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Related
247Sports

What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?

Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?

There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State

West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a statement released […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

Why Wheeling: The McGregor Sisters

I asked the McGregor sisters what they would tell someone considering a move to Wheeling. They simultaneously answered, “do it!”. Sisters Ellery and Madolyn Mcgregor, 25 and 27, both originally from Pasadena, California had heard of Wheeling previously. “Our grandfather is from Wheeling, and our grandmother is from Kansas,...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
WHEELING, WV
