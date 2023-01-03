Read full article on original website
Michael Be
4d ago
UN should learn something about this. this is Israel where all religions have same opportunity life and freedom . UN is a corrupt side machine if democrats. goes only where it's paid
Reply
8
Oscar Pilpel
4d ago
that's great! shows you israel does not discriminate or aperthied!
Reply(6)
14
Related
The Jewish Press
U.S. Challenges Israel at U.N. Security Council While Two Longtime Israel Critics Say Farewell
(JNS) A pair of Israel antagonists bid farewell to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, but it was the Jewish state’s closest ally that made headlines. In the council’s monthly meeting on the Israel-Palestinian file, Robert Wood, the alternative representative of the U.S. for special political affairs in the U.N., demanded Israel provide “equal allocation of resources” to countering Israeli “extremists” and “Palestinian” terrorists.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
Video shows Iranian woman admit stabbing hookup as revenge for Qassem Soleimani
Chilling new footage shows the moment an Iranian-born college student calmly admits to stabbing a man she met on a dating app as revenge for the US killing of a top military commander from her home country in 2020. Police body camera footage shows Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessing that she stabbed her Plenty of Fish date in the neck as they had sex in a Las Vegas-area hotel room in March because she wanted to “spill American blood.” “We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” Nikoubin says in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'
Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
Taliban taunts ‘big mouth loser’ Prince Harry after he claims to have killed 25 in Afghanistan
The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
The 9 Countries With Nuclear Weapons, Ranked
Though the Cold War ended in 1989, several countries continue to develop nuclear arms capabilities. Russia is completing a decades-long effort to modernize its nuclear weapons systems, while the United States deployed 8-kiloton nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missiles as recently as 2019, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. China, India and Pakistan are expanding their […]
Countries Most Worried about World War III
Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
116K+
Followers
9K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 32