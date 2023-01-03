Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Tom Hanks says showbusiness is his 'family business' – but everyone has to put in the work no matter what their last name is
Tom Hanks was asked about the "nepo baby" debate after his son Truman Hanks was cast to play his younger self in "A Man Called Otto."
Powell: Celebrate Elvis' birthday with some of the singer's favorites
Here’s a toast to Elvis with a Banana Peanut Butter Sandwich and a big Southern helping of Nilla Banana Pudding. Sunday is the birthday of the eternally popular singer who was born in 1935 and died in 1977, breaking hearts around the world. The best way to observe the star’s birth date is to listen to his velvet voice in “Love Me Tender,” “Hound Dog,” “Blue Hawaii,” and other favorites that prompt smiles as well as tears. Better yet, sing along with him if you can. But from my little corner of the Elvis Presley fan following, the sandwich and pudding are right on. Of course Miss Powell has the Elvis Presley cookbook in her stash of keepers. A second reason to celebrate with food rather than music is because I can’t sing, but I can make the easy recipes.
thebrag.com
‘The Bachelor’ star Jed McIntosh slams trolls calling him an MGK rip-off
The Bachelor star Jed McIntosh has hit back at trolls calling him a ‘cheap impersonation’ of Machine Gun Kelly. Yes, The Bachelor star Jed McIntosh knows trolls think he looks like a Machine Gun Kelly rip-off. No, he doesn’t care. Ahead of the premiere of the new...
thebrag.com
Grimes say she doesn’t ‘want the attention an album brings’ in lengthy rant
Grimes has complained to her fans about not wanting “the attention an album brings”, but vowed to release one anyway. The 34-year-old took to Twitter earlier this week to tell her fans that music is her “side quest now” and denounce that her “narrative” doesn’t belong to her because of how famous she is.
thebrag.com
Empire Of The Sun announce Australian tour for February 2023
Yesterday’s news that multi-platinum indie band Empire Of The Sun was added to the Now & Then line-up came as welcome news for Victorian fans. However, NSW and QLD fans were left disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to watch the band in action. Fortunately, Empire Of The...
thebrag.com
Check out the adorable footage from MAFS’ Kerry & Johnny’s wedding
MAFS stars Kerry and Johnny officially exchanged vows yesterday – for real this time – and have shared some adorable footage from their wedding. The reality stars shared a joint post captioned “💍 MR & MRS BALBUZIENTE 💍 05.01.23” accompanied by a photo of themselves at their reception as well as a video of them leaving the venue on a golf buggy adorned with the words “just married”.
thebrag.com
Spooktacular! Netflix officially confirms season two of Wednesday
FYI — only Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4 have achieved the same milestone to date. After fans began to panic as to why the streaming giant was taking so long to renew the hugely popular series, our worries were assuaged when Netflix posted a message to YouTube confirming a new season was coming.
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne says family’s reality show drove them ‘crazy’ ahead of reality return
Two decades after his reality TV debut on The Osbournes, Ozzy Osbourne is returning with a new show that will follow his family’s new life in the UK. While The Osbournes aired for just three years, it was a smash hit and brought fans endless entertainment until it ended in 2005.
thebrag.com
Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Australian holiday home is up for sale
Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers is selling his extravagant Australian holiday home that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The massive five-bedroom, three-bathroom property is set on half an acre and borders a National Park on one side and a beach on the other. The Congo, NSW house will go to auction at the property on the 11th of February at 10 am, and the rocker will attend.
thebrag.com
Missing rapper Theophilus London has been found safe
A family member has confirmed that missing American rapper Theophilus London has been found safe. London’s cousin Mikhail Noel posted a photo of the rapper on Instagram, and captioned it: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”
thebrag.com
A recent reality TV winner was “guaranteed” to win
It might come as a shock to some, but reality TV is not real – and one recent contestant knew they would win before they stepped foot on set. According to media personality-come-podcast host Jessica Rowe, a celebrity who recently appeared on an Australian reality TV show only did so because they were guaranteed the win in their contract.
