Here’s a toast to Elvis with a Banana Peanut Butter Sandwich and a big Southern helping of Nilla Banana Pudding. Sunday is the birthday of the eternally popular singer who was born in 1935 and died in 1977, breaking hearts around the world. The best way to observe the star’s birth date is to listen to his velvet voice in “Love Me Tender,” “Hound Dog,” “Blue Hawaii,” and other favorites that prompt smiles as well as tears. Better yet, sing along with him if you can. But from my little corner of the Elvis Presley fan following, the sandwich and pudding are right on. Of course Miss Powell has the Elvis Presley cookbook in her stash of keepers. A second reason to celebrate with food rather than music is because I can’t sing, but I can make the easy recipes.

