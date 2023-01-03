Read full article on original website
Related
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
hypebeast.com
Inching Towards the End of the World with Jet Le Parti
If art is a reflection of the creator’s soul, then the work of Jet Le Parti is a portal into a world of melancholy, dystopia and an unapologetic view on reality. Entirely self-taught, the New York-based artist works across mediums and explores topics pertaining phenomenology, theoretical sciences, historical analysis, hyperreality and existential thought.
hypebeast.com
#FR2 Join Forces With Franck Muller for a Limited Timepiece Collaboration
Joining in on the celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Franck Muller and #FR2 have partnered for a very special release — the #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard watch, which marks the very first collaboration between the edgy, Tokyo-based streetwear label, and luxury Swiss horologer. Reimagining Franck Muller’s signature Vanguard...
hypebeast.com
Technical Touches Inform the New adidas Originals Forum 84 Low Camp
The adidas Originals Forum is by and large a staple of the sneaker society’s rotation, appearing in general release and collaborative guises fit for all occasions. Now, the Three Stripes aims to take its Forum 84 Low off-piste with a tactile “Camp” makeover. Arriving in a bold...
hypebeast.com
Inside Dior x ERL's Dover Street Market London Pop-Up
X ERL is finally here, and last night Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz took their “California Couture” collection to the hallowed halls of Dover Street Market London. Taking over the ground floor entrance space for the majority of January, Dior and ERL welcome you into a rainbow of colors — and that’s not just the clothes. While light blue Saddle Bags sit alongside miniature hot pink and large tinsel-fuzz examples all dazzling with gold chains on show, with jumpers that combine purple crystals with splashes of white and hoodies sporting waves of glitter, it’s the structures that house the clothes that really shine at DSML.
hypebeast.com
Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
hypebeast.com
Physical and Digital Worlds Collide in A Better Mistake's "Eternal" Drop
In September of 2022, emerging label A Better Mistake made its Milan Fashion Week debut, presenting a collection that walked the line between reality and fantasy. Following the release of its “In-flux” capsule, the brand kicks 2023 off by launching its new “Eternal” range. As seen...
hypebeast.com
Descente ALLTERRAIN and Dreaded Path Head to Scotland to Put Its FW22 Collection to the Test
In celebration of both establishments’ 10th anniversary, Japan-based brand Descente ALLTERRAIN and Scottish creative studio Dreaded Path are teaming up to put the latter’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection to the ultimate test. The duo takes antics to the Scottish Highlands while Dreaded Path guides the range through the intense White Mounth Munros Walk to showcase the resistant attire cliffside.
hypebeast.com
Take a look Inside the Laundry Holiday/Yoshio Ice Cream Concept Space
Suppose Design Office has dreamed up a new space in Shikokuchuo City, Japan which looks to transform a troublesome task into a fun and worthwhile activity. Aiming to be a good neighbor, the team renovates a laundromat found in an old warehouse space into a hybrid concept offering laundry services alongside a cafe and ice cream stall.
hypebeast.com
Artist Joani Tremblay to Unveil Her Latest Paintings at Harper's New York
On view from January 26 to March 11. Joani Tremblay is a French-Canadian artist who creates ethereal landscape paintings that are partially inspired by picture-perfect advertisements, postcards and images displayed across social media. Based between Montreal and Brooklyn, Tremblay has been compared as a modern-day Georgia O’Keeffe and is collected at various institutions, including The Mint Museum, Charlotte, Montreal Municipal Art Collection, Montreal and RBC Corporate Collection, Toronto.
hypebeast.com
Onitsuka Tiger Celebrates Year of the Rabbit With Fluffy MEXICO 66
To reign in the lunar new year, Onitsuka Tiger joins in the festivities with a special edition spin on its signature MEXICO 66™ silhouette. Inspired by next year’s Zodiac, the Rabbit, the upcoming pairs arrive in a clean mix of “Cream” and “Birch” across the recycled leather uppers. Additional fluffy faux fur lining runs along the tiger stripes on the lateral and medial sides while soft gold branding appears on the tongue tab and heel flaps. Rounding out the look are bright red OrthoLite™ insoles decorated with mismatched “20” and “23” accents.
hypebeast.com
Benny Gold and the HUF x Nike Air Force 1 “Hufquake” for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Benny Gold has wisdom and a perspective that you can only accrue after spending decades in the industry. He’s a bonafide veteran of streetwear culture who was born and raised in Key West, Florida and migrated to San Francisco in the late ‘90s to tap into the city’s booming skateboarding and creative scenes. Gold earned respect from the industry and its once-niche audience through his design work for Stüssy, creating HUF’s original logo and initial in-house collections, running his eponymous label for 12 years and designing.
hypebeast.com
Fendi and Tiffany & Co. Release Sterling Silver Baguette Bag
In September of 2022 during NYFW, Fendi made waves with a special fashion show that celebrated the 25th anniversary of its signature Baguette bag. Now, the Rome-based luxury house is continuing the celebration with a sterling silver Baguette bag in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Crafted by a group of...
Comments / 0