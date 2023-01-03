Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
businessobserverfl.com
Office sector insider sees momentum heading into 2023
While there is much to be positive about, how hybrid work will continue to affect the office market is still a concern, says JLL Executive Vice President Jim Moler. 1. Jim Moler says heading into 2023 there is a lot of energy in the office sector with, “believe it or not,” the number of tours and companies looking at properties at records levels.
Drilling rig working near 3rd Avenue North Beach in Naples
The City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services began the directional drilling at 3rd Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico as part of the overall stormwater improvements.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of large Tampa-area accounting firms announce merger
Spoor Bunch Franz, one of the region's largest accounting firms, has merged with Westbay CPAs. Financial terms of the deal, which took effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, one of the state’s top firms specializing in forensic accounting and business valuation, "broadens SBF’s capabilities while bringing together two firms that already had a number of clients in common," according to a statement. The move will also add a Clearwater office for SBF, which already has its headquarters in St. Petersburg and an office in Tampa.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
Real estate agent weighs in on the future of Fort Myers Beach
One real estate agent says he believes Fort Myers Beach could see fewer cottages, while some homeowners say they are anticipating more commercial properties.
luxury-houses.net
The Majestic Lakefront Estate in Naples Florida is Already On The Market with New Furnishings, Asking $6.5 Million
13741 Pondview Circle Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 13741 Pondview Circle, Naples, Florida, lords almost an acre of land and offers over 6700 sq ft of living space and luxurious upgrades throughout. This majestic lakefront estate in Quail West is move-in ready with new furnishings and is a showcase of timeless elegance. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13741 Pondview Circle, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Punta Gorda
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Punta Gorda, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
businessobserverfl.com
FGCU Business School dean says there's 'reason to think economy will sour in 2023'
1. Back when my bread and butter involved research presentations on the regional economy, I’d often argue that Florida’s economic relationship with the rest of the country was like that of a dog and her tail. When the dog was happy, the tail would wag. But when the dog was sad, the tail would hide. The analogy works if you think as the U.S. economy grows, Florida’s economy tends to grow at even faster rates. But when it contracts, Florida tends to contract even more.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Cape Coral
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 1