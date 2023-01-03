ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack

German police have detained an Iranian national on suspicion of planning a terror attack, authorities in the country said Sunday. Police in the western city of Munster said the 32-year-old man is believed to have procured unspecified amounts of the toxins cyanide and ricin in preparation for an “Islamist-motivated attack.”
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges

Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced. Bickford now faces three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, as well as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...

