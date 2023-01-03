Joseph Elwood Ivie "Joe" passed away from natural causes, surrounded by family and friends in Medford Oregon on January 1, 2023. Joe was born on March 29, 1958 in Klamath Falls Oregon to Wesley and Barbara Ivie. Joe attended school in Klamath Falls, graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1976. Following high school Joe served in the US army for 6 years, serving in Germany, Texas and California. Joe returned home on his cherished Harley. After returning home to Klamath Falls, Joe left for Arizona where he attended HVAC school, earning his certificate. Joe's life long love was always music. Joe started out young, playing the guitar, and mastered many other instruments along the way. Joe played with different bands throughout the years, performing all along the west coast for honky tonks, weddings, funerals, charity events, rodeos and casinos, to name a few. Joe enjoyed hiking, riding his Harley and hanging out with family and friends, playing music whenever he could. Joe's passion for music was only surpassed by one thing, his love for people. Joe was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Barbara Ivie. Joe is survived by an aunt, Martha Bishop, an uncle, Victor Ivie, numerous cousins and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Klamath Falls VFW on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. with music and a potluck following. Internment will be at the Eagle Point National Veterans Cemetery on January 17, 2023 at 11 a.m.

