Herald and News
Byrum, Laurie
Laurie Jean Byrum, a resident of Klamath Falls, died December 23, 2022 at the age of 56. She was born January 23, 1966, in Glendale, CA, to Karl & Jeneann Schoenemann. Laurie married Joseph G. Byrum in Las Vegas, NV on March 30, 1985. Her favorite activities included hiking with their dogs and camping. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Joe Byrum; sons Doug Byrum and Eric Byrum, all of Klamath Falls; mother Jeneann Schoenemannn; brother Ray Schoenemann; uncle and aunt David & Sheila Patterson of Troy, MT; sister-in-law Donna Smith of Klamath Falls, OR; and special friend Sue Campbell. She was preceded in death by her father Karl Schoenemann. No formal funeral services are scheduled at this time. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Ivie, Joseph Elwood
Joseph Elwood Ivie "Joe" passed away from natural causes, surrounded by family and friends in Medford Oregon on January 1, 2023. Joe was born on March 29, 1958 in Klamath Falls Oregon to Wesley and Barbara Ivie. Joe attended school in Klamath Falls, graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1976. Following high school Joe served in the US army for 6 years, serving in Germany, Texas and California. Joe returned home on his cherished Harley. After returning home to Klamath Falls, Joe left for Arizona where he attended HVAC school, earning his certificate. Joe's life long love was always music. Joe started out young, playing the guitar, and mastered many other instruments along the way. Joe played with different bands throughout the years, performing all along the west coast for honky tonks, weddings, funerals, charity events, rodeos and casinos, to name a few. Joe enjoyed hiking, riding his Harley and hanging out with family and friends, playing music whenever he could. Joe's passion for music was only surpassed by one thing, his love for people. Joe was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Barbara Ivie. Joe is survived by an aunt, Martha Bishop, an uncle, Victor Ivie, numerous cousins and many close friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Klamath Falls VFW on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. with music and a potluck following. Internment will be at the Eagle Point National Veterans Cemetery on January 17, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Petrusich, Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann Petrusich-Wiese, 48 passed away in Klamath Falls January 2, 2023. She was born August 9, 1974 in California. She is survived by her husband, David Wiese, her mother, Lisa Petrusich and many other family and friends that will miss her greatly. A memorial service will be held January 14, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Kingdom Hall, 2558 Fargo Street, Klamath Falls, Or. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Wilson, James Howard
James Howard Wilson, 82, of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Jim was born to Herb and Maude (McDonald) Wilson in Butte, Montana on August 18, 1940. He attended Anchorage High School in Alaska, but moved back to Klamath Falls in 1959 and graduated from KUHS. After graduation, he worked as truck driver for Crater Lake Creamery. He also worked as a cowboy and ranch hand in Oregon and Nevada. Jim was an avid horseman, and his true passion was riding and training horses. He was a volunteer search & rescue rider for the Klamath County Sheriff's Posse and participated in several rescue missions with positive outcomes. He also loved fishing, hunting and camping. Jim had deep family ties to Klamath County with his pioneer ancestors William Steele, George & Minnie Wilson, and James & Sophia Henley, moving to the Basin in the late 1800's when the town was still in early development and known as Linkville. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jamie Wilson. He is survived by his three daughters Rhonda Steele, Brenda Dole and Rebecca Quinowski. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Blinstrub of Vancouver, Washington and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A small family gathering, and memorial service will be held in July at Klamath Memorial Park.
McAndrews, Kathleen Lenore
Kathleen McAndrews, 86, passed away on December 25, 2022, at her home in Klamath Falls, OR. She is survived by her husband, Ken; her children Karin, Kevin, Mike, and Patty; and her grandchildren Quinn, Eli, Sabrina, Kate, Conner, John, Savannah, and Lily. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. on January 21, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, followed by the funeral Mass. Visit ohairwards.com for a full obituary.
Unruh, Anita Jane
Anita Jane Unruh, a lifelong resident of Malin, passed away January 1st in Klamath Falls, OR, joining her husband and daughter in Heaven, our eternal home. Anita was born January 11, 1935. Services will be held at Basin Community Presbyterian Church in Malin, OR on Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 followed by a dessert reception at the church. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BCPC, PO Box 54 Malin, OR 97632 or to the Malin Park tree lighting fund. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read at www.cascadecremations.com .
