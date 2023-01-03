Anita Jane Unruh, a lifelong resident of Malin, passed away January 1st in Klamath Falls, OR. Anita was born January 11, 1935 to Martha and Leonard Weber in Malin. She was a graduate of Malin High School and married Clark Unruh on June 12, 1954, her high school sweetheart whom she also shared a birthday with. They were married just short of 55 years at the time of Clark's death in 2009. To this union three children were born, Lori, Suzy and Rob. They lived on a farm north of Malin. Mom was a home maker, along with helping out on the farm. She also had large raspberry & strawberry patches and made jars & jars of jelly. But her big passion was her iris garden, which grew over the years to include over 500 labeled plants. Mom was a lifelong member of MCPC, now Basin Community Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon for many years. She loved to sew and made a lot of our clothes growing up, including formals for our Rainbow Girls events and bridesmaid dresses, and she also made most of her own clothes. She was 'Grams' to her grandkids and made quilts for all of their high school graduations and crib quilts for all of the great grands when they were born. She loved to play games and cards, especially pitch & pinochle. Mom and Dad spent many of their anniversaries in Reno, with the whole family joining them for their 50th. Mom went with Dad on many of his hunting and fishing trips. They had a getaway house in Harbor, OR and spent many hours agate hunting, fishing and just watching the ocean in the evenings. Mom is survived by sister Lucy Owens (Bill), daughter Lori Moore (Gerald), son Rob Unruh (Cheri), son-in law Colin Gagné, grandkids Heather Ladner (Rick), Josh Moore (Kelsey) Jonathan Unruh (Jessi) Reanna Rodriguez (Adan) Clark Gagné, Andrew Gagné (Angela) and 14 (with 2 more expected in March) great grands. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clark, daughter Suzy Gagné and brother Leonard Weber. Services will be held at Basin Community Presbyterian Church in Malin, OR on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. followed by a dessert reception at the church. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BCPC, PO Box 54 Malin, OR 97632 or to the Malin Park tree lighting fund.

