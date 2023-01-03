Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Dec. 24
Occurred on Huntington Ave. TOP DRIVEWAY/ RP STATES THAT HER DAUGHTER IS 'TRASHING THE RESD'/ THROWING THINGS OUT OF THE RESD AND BREAKING THINGS/ RESP NOT HBD BUT DOES HAVE MH ISSUES/ NEG WEP/ WFA LONG BLACK HAIR WEARING ALL BLACK/ NFI. Disposition: Counseled. 01:54 Disturbance 2212240004. Occurred on 11TH...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Dec. 22
Officer initiated activity at Walmart, Dam Rd, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Big 5, Dam Rd, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:28 PATROL CHECK 2212220004. Officer initiated activity at H & R Block, Moss Av, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:12 SUSP CIRCS 2212220006. Occurred on...
Lake County News
County reports on sandbag availability
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — With more storms expected this week, bringing with them the potential for more flooding, the Lake County Public Works Department has released information on sandbag availability. Public Works said sand and sandbags are currently available for purchase at the following locations. Call the location for...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Jan. 12
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council approves police chief contract with Hobbs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In a unanimous Thursday evening vote, the Clearlake City Council approved a contract with Tim Hobbs to be Clearlake’s new police chief. Hobbs, 41, has spent his entire career of nearly 20 years with the Clearlake Police Department, and most recently held the rank of lieutenant.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Malachi,’ ‘Tyson’ and this week’s dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many new dogs this week, from big fuzzy ones to little ones. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Alaskan malamute, Belgian Malinois, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
Lake County News
Work continues to restore power to thousands after winter storm
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Efforts are still underway to restore power to all of the Lake County residents who lost electricity during the midweek atmospheric river storm. Several thousand Lake County residents were among the more than 500,000 customers whose power was knocked out by the storm, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said Thursday.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: New Year’s friends
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has many dogs waiting to go to homes in the new year. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about...
Lake County News
Forecast says Pacific cyclone could hit with even more rain
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The updated forecast for the incoming Pacific cyclone and atmospheric river warns that Lake County could see close to a dozen inches of rain over the weekend and into the new week. The National Weather Service's Eureka Office is predicting up to 12 inches of...
Lake County News
Joni Roumiguiere
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The world is a little less bright today due to the passing of Joni Lynn Roumiguiere. Joni was born Feb. 1, 1986, and is the oldest daughter of John and Donna Roumiguiere. Growing up, Joni attended Lakeport Elementary and Clear Lake High. She received her...
Comments / 0