The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO