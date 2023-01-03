Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Sunday, Dec. 25
Occurred at Capri Cottages on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT IS OUTSIDE OF THE RESD YELLING AT HIM/ RP IS INSIDE THE RESD/ RP SOUNDS HBD AND IS NOT ANSWER QUESTIONS/ RP DC. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.965974 Lon:-122.64997. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival. 00:37 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2212250004. Occurred at...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
Lake County News
County reports on sandbag availability
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — With more storms expected this week, bringing with them the potential for more flooding, the Lake County Public Works Department has released information on sandbag availability. Public Works said sand and sandbags are currently available for purchase at the following locations. Call the location for...
mendofever.com
Two Teens Allegedly Burglarize Ukiah Market and Smash the Windshield of a Random Vehicle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/02/2023 at approximately 0326 hours, Ukiah Police Officers were dispatched to the Prime Market for...
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Jan. 12
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Ukiah Residential Neighborhood
As of 5:00 p.m., a sizable tree fell in the vicinity of Ukiah’s Standley Street narrowly missing homes but hitting powerlines in the area. Emergency personnel has blocked off the roadway as they work to secure the scene and clear the roadway. It is unclear if power is affected...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:07 p.m.: Northbound 101 Closed] Vehicle Collides with Mudslide on Highway 101 Between Hopland and Cloverdale
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a mudslide on Highway 101 between Hopland and Cloverdale resulted in a single-vehicle traffic accident. The occupant received moderate injuries according to a report from the Incident Commander to emergency dispatch. The mudslide initially reported around 8:11 p.m....
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Malachi,’ ‘Tyson’ and this week’s dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many new dogs this week, from big fuzzy ones to little ones. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Alaskan malamute, Belgian Malinois, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
mendofever.com
Fortifying for the Flood? Get Sandbags in Hopland, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Willits, and Laytonville
Hoplandites! In anticipation of the upcoming weather system, Mendocino County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians partnered to provide residents a big ol’ pile of free sand and a whole lotta sandbags to fortify their property from floodwaters. The sandbag station is located...
mendofever.com
Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland
Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
mendofever.com
Hammered by Winter Storms, the County of Mendocino Proclaims Local Emergency
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On January 6, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer/Director of Emergency Services Darcie Antle has proclaimed a local emergency due to severe winter storms. The Office of Emergency Services (OES) has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) which is...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Stop Yields ¾ Pound of Suspected Meth, 1/3 Pound of Suspected Fentanyl, and Ghost Gun, Says Fort Bragg Police
This is a press release from the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 31, 2022 at approximately 8:00 AM, a Fort Bragg PD officer witnessed a vehicle fail...
mendofever.com
MAJOR INJURY CRASH REPORTED OFF HWY 101 SOUTH OF HOPLAND
At about 2:48 p.m., a full-size Chevy pickup went down the embankment approximately 100 feet off southbound Hwy 101 between Cloverdale and Hopland. A mother and two children were reportedly aboard. The Incident Commander told dispatch to order an air ambulance, however, all declined due to inclement weather. The IC...
mendofever.com
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
mendofever.com
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1
State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: New Year’s friends
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has many dogs waiting to go to homes in the new year. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about...
Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River
SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
