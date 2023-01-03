ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Erica Glass
4d ago

The prosecution deserves zero praise for their act in the interest of justice. They dismissed charges because quiet frankly, they are no longer able to proceed to a trial without their falsified evidence. They completely were intending to continue with their malicious prosecution of this man. They are still continuing to pursue his wife because she has a lawsuit against them. And they succeeded in the case of Shane Shumate, framing a man with attempted murder against an officer when Shane failed to die as a result of their use of deadly force. And a coverup that was complete sickening to see just how many errors and crimes the law, defense counsel and prosecution committed, as a team at times. (I have a pretty good story for you also) Delaware County sent an innocent man to prison for 36 years knowingly. I have it down to about an hour to walk through the case. Shane Shumate will have a post conviction relief appeal filed in coming months. You should keep a watch for it. "In the interest of Justice", of course it was. Steve Sneed does not deserve to use the word justice, ever again to be honest. In the interest of justice, will be a dish best served cold.

G G
5d ago

There is a constitutional crisis in the United States. The oath of office is nothing more than theatrics to most office holders. The constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.

