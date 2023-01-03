ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

As flu tapers off, Covid-19 again shows signs of a winter spike

First, the respiratory virus season brought us RSV to worry about, and then came influenza. Now, Covid-19, which had taken a back seat to those viruses, is once again becoming a menace, and health officials are urging people to stay vigilant. Make no mistake. Cold and flu season is still...
CBP seizes $9.1 million worth of cocaine at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 877 pounds of cocaine on board the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico last month. The drugs, which have an estimated value of $9.1 million, were spotted on December 26 during a routine cargo inspection. Officers removed a board covering the floor of a cargo platform to reveal 355 packages that tested positive for cocaine, the CBP said in a statement.
RICHARD TIMMER: Protect the next generation of pandemic drugs

In late-December, the World Trade Organization postponed a crucially important decision — one with huge implications for researchers here in Georgia, as well as for patients around the globe. Back in June, WTO members agreed to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Some countries immediately petitioned to expand...
GEORGIA STATE

