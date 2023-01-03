Read full article on original website
Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Albany Herald
As flu tapers off, Covid-19 again shows signs of a winter spike
First, the respiratory virus season brought us RSV to worry about, and then came influenza. Now, Covid-19, which had taken a back seat to those viruses, is once again becoming a menace, and health officials are urging people to stay vigilant. Make no mistake. Cold and flu season is still...
Albany Herald
CBP seizes $9.1 million worth of cocaine at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico
US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 877 pounds of cocaine on board the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico last month. The drugs, which have an estimated value of $9.1 million, were spotted on December 26 during a routine cargo inspection. Officers removed a board covering the floor of a cargo platform to reveal 355 packages that tested positive for cocaine, the CBP said in a statement.
Albany Herald
Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (and the Solution Is Free)
Every airline has its own identity. Which is to say, it has its set of values, and is devoted to messaging that will get consumers to associate it with a few key traits.
Albany Herald
RICHARD TIMMER: Protect the next generation of pandemic drugs
In late-December, the World Trade Organization postponed a crucially important decision — one with huge implications for researchers here in Georgia, as well as for patients around the globe. Back in June, WTO members agreed to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Some countries immediately petitioned to expand...
Comments / 0