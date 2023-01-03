How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday Night

Miami Heat fans had to watch their top off-season target Donovan Mitchell score 71 points with his new team.

While nobody had that type of showing Monday night, Heat star performances gave them the win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat are undefeated in the six games where Adebayo has at least 30 points. Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds against Los Angeles.

Things looked bleak in the third quarter, as Miami blew a double-digit lead after being outscored by 20 in the period.

A strong fourth quarter gave the Heat the victory with collaborative efforts, instead of an individual late-game effort.

The Heat social media team took a moment to acknowledge Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead of posting their usual postgame graphic, the admin decided to send words of support toward Hamlin.

“Tonight is bigger than sports. Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his family and friends, and the Buffalo Bills team and organization.”

Many Miami sports fans remember having that same feeling when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked unconscious Sept. 29 against the same team.

The Heat stay in Los Angeles to face the Lakers Wednesday night.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Preview information for the Heat at Clippers. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Jazz. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Jazz. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.