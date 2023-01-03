ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

By Jayden Armant
 5 days ago

The Bills-Bengals Monday night game was postponed after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.

This was the same field Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a blow to the head and was knocked unconscious.

The Bills’ Monday night game was indefinitely postponed due to the severity of Hamlin’s condition. While most paid respect to the Bills safety, FOX Sports journalist Skip Bayless said he wanted the game to continue.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game,” Bayless tweeted. “But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome…which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless, a frequent sports critic, has been known to have bold takes. He frequently criticizes former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James and other prominent athletes. Bayless has even had some insensitive comments toward those like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his own co-worker Shannon Sharpe.

But even for his past controversies, these words were deemed unacceptable by those around the sports world.

Some have decided to pay Bayless no attention and instead acknowledge Hamlin’s character and promote his charitable works.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

Miami, FL
