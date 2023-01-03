ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Authorities searching for Dec. 30 murder suspect in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities are on the lookout for a murder suspect and are telling the community to be vigilant. According to a bulletin from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 35-year-old Cristyon L. Evans. Evans is described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and roughly 216 pounds.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Infant found crying near two bodies; deputies suspect murder/suicide

MANNING, S.C. (WACH) — Clarendon County deputies and Manning Police are investigating after an infant was found crying near two victims in a Manning area Apartment Wednesday night. Officials say the young child was found near the bodies of 32-year-old Dezmond Mitchell and 25-year-old Nakita Baxter, in a Westwood...
MANNING, SC
wpde.com

Vote on a name for Riverbanks Zoo's newest baby koala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In late December, Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens introduced a new baby joey to the park. Zoo Officials on Friday say they now need your help in naming the baby koala. Riverbanks zookeepers' came up with a list of five names for the joey: Joeylene, Lady...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinatails.org

350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust

In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy