Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
whbc.com
Two Stark Lawmakers in Columbus in Major Backup Roles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two longtime Stark County members of the General Assembly are moving into the new session with impressive credentials. State Senator Kirk Schuring has been tabbed as president pro tempore of the Senate, while Representative Scott Oelslager was elected speaker pro tempore. Oelslager’s...
whbc.com
DeWine Vetoes Bill That Would Have Tied Hands of Municipal Legislators
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state legislature has at times taken to measures that prevent a municipality from passing restrictive laws. In this case, the governor wouldn’t have it. Mike DeWine says the General Assembly passed a bill last month that prohibits local governments from...
Comments / 0