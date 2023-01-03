ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Chester County Revels in the Eating Scene With Restaurant, Food Updates

There have been some updates to Chester County eatery favorites. Here’s the latest out of the food scene, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. Founded 11 years ago, A Taste of Britain in Wayne doubles as a grocery shop and quaint British-inspired tearoom. Take your little ones to enjoy a full afternoon tea with an assortment of finger foods. Dine on English food like a Welsh Rarebit and chicken pot pie.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023

If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE

DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County, PA
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

