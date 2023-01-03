Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of DelawareTravel MavenNewark, DE
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News. “When you’re at the wheel, you breathe,” said Debby Wyatt. “There’s nothing like it, and it’s so exciting...
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch. What is a Maker? A maker can be an artist, musician, songwriter, crafter, techno-wizard, dancer, and lots more. A maker is a creative...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Feel Like Ice Skating? Take Your Skates for a Spin at These Ice Rinks in Chester County
Ice skating is a favorite winter activity for many, and luckily, there are plenty of ice rinks in Chester County where you can take your skates for a spin, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester is an outdoor rink that is ideal...
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
West Chester-Born Painter Known As a Harlem Renaissance Icon
Although Horace Pippin spent most of his time in upstate New York, the West Chester-born painter has had quite a cultural impact in Chester County. One of his most notable admirers was Albert C. Barnes, the Barnes Collection founder, writes Stephan Nartey for Face2Face Africa. Pippin has 140 finished canvases...
Chester County Revels in the Eating Scene With Restaurant, Food Updates
There have been some updates to Chester County eatery favorites. Here’s the latest out of the food scene, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. Founded 11 years ago, A Taste of Britain in Wayne doubles as a grocery shop and quaint British-inspired tearoom. Take your little ones to enjoy a full afternoon tea with an assortment of finger foods. Dine on English food like a Welsh Rarebit and chicken pot pie.
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania,” said Krysta...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023
If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE
DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now
The 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.Photo byVISTA Today. In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
S&T Bank Project Manager Brings Financial Literacy Learning to Center City School
Participants of the financial literacy conversation at Avery D. Harrington Elementary School. It is no secret that S&T Bank Project Manager Vee Walton is passionate about financial literacy. After undergoing her own financial literacy struggles in the past, she aims to teach others about responsibility with money no matter what background they come from.
Future of West Chester Metro Rail Service Seems Murky Amid Ongoing Battle
West Chester’s commuter “Metro” rail service might be making a comeback, but it’s not without a little back and forth, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The West Chester Borough Railroad Committee said residents who use the rail service could connect to SEPTA trains, which would bring them into Center City.
Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars
The 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars was feted in an outdoor ceremony at Penn State Great Valley. The campus will once again host the annual event but will do so for the first time in the Penn State Great Valley Conference Center. The deadline to submit nominations for the...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0