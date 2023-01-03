Read full article on original website
Related
How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?
You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Ingredients for Amarillo House Fire – Dog, Candle and Power Line
Welcome to 2023 with the counts reset on homicides, robberies, and fires in Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire call in the 800 block of South Manhattan Street on Wednesday morning, January 5th. Firefighters were able to see the smoke rising from the home as they were on their way to the fire. Once on arrival, they found that the home had heavy fire coming from the rear of the house.
abc7amarillo.com
Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
Amarillo Schools are Filling Those Blank Spaces with Happiness
I have spent many days walking the halls of Wolflin Elementary School. That is where my daughter went to school and where I was the yearbook staff for many years. I miss those much simpler times. I have spent many days in their cafeteria. I would go and have lunch...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
KFDA
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
KFDA
TxDOT Amarillo District reports rise in fatality crashes in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been over 20 years since a deathless day on Texas roads — and numbers released by TxDOT for 2022 aren’t helping. In 2021, TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and a year later, in 2022, there was 101. There are many factors contributing to...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:. Spay or neuter. Microchip implant. Up to date vaccinations.
KFDA
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
Another mild day tomorrow
Good evening, everyone! It was a mild day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the southwest, around 17 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 63 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through the area this week. […]
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Sheriff’s Office Battling Scammers
Potter County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a scam attempt on Friday. An Amarillo community member called to ask if a warrant was issued for their arrest. It didn’t take long, however, to gather that a scam attempt was being made after the individual claimed to be Sgt. John Frey, a current employee of the Sheriff’s office, stating the outstanding warrant be paid by cash or gift cards.
KFDA
Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo fire officials said a house caught on fire after a dog knocked over a candle, injuring one person. Amarillo Fire Department said about 9:36 a.m., crews were called out to a structure fire in the Manhattan Street area. Crews arrived on scene about 9:40 a.m....
rrobserver.com
Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8
Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home
There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 1