Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
iheart.com
Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash
(Sumter County, SC) - A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through two South Carolina counties. Police say a deputy attempted to pull over an SUV for speeding in Clarendon County on New Year's Day, but the driver went even faster instead. The chase ended in Sumter County...
WMBF
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
kool1027.com
Body Found In Lugoff Identified
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
abcnews4.com
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
columbiapd.net
Fatal Shooting Arrest | Lorick Circle
The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month. Preliminary information indicates that Wilson is accused of shooting the victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments located at 100 Lorick Circle on December 16, 2022.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
columbiapd.net
Arrest Made in Shooting Investigation | Colleton Street
Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a teenager in connection with yesterday’s shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 18-year-old Johnadrian A. Canty, Junior was charged late last night with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Accessory after the Fact of a Felony, Breach of Peace (Aggravated in Nature), Criminal Conspiracy, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Canty is accused of being inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Additional arrests are pending. Canty is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).
wfxg.com
1 injured in Johnston shootout
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Female body found inside donation bin in South Carolina; homicide investigation underway
(CBS NEWS) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.
