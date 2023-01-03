According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO