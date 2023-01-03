Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
Traffic stop in Brentwood leads to discovery of ecstacy pills, cash
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]

Caught on Camera: Driver hydroplanes, crashes into big rig
A woman was lucky to walk away from a frightful crash due to the wet roads near Modesto. An Amazon driver was going down Highway 99 Friday morning when a small sedan hydroplaned across several lanes. The incident was all caught on video as the delivery truck had interior and...
Suspected killer of 15-year-old Stagg High School student 'not competent' to stand trial
STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County court said that the suspected killer of a 15-year-old Stagg High School student was not competent to stand trial. Alycia Reynaga was killed back in April 2022. Anthony Gray allegedly drove to Stagg High School's front parking lot in Stockton, parked, walked over to Reynaga and stabbed her.
Jackknifed big rig blocks street in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Calaveras County Sheriff Sworn In
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasillio raised his right hand and was sworn in for a second term today. With a packed crowd looking on at the sheriff’s office, the oath was administered by Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting. After competing against a slew of other candidates, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the position left vacant by Sheriff Gary Kuntz’s untimely death from a heart attack in 2016. In 2018, he won his first election to the position, and last year he ran unopposed.

Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says
A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said. Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.

2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
Third body discovered near New Hope Road in Galt, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
(KTXL) — A body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the person inside the vehicle. It’s the third body to be found. On Sunday, the first morning after […]
Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business
TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...

Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
Submerged truck pulled from Bear Creek in Merced was empty, officials say
Officers in Merced say a truck pulled from Bear Creek was empty.

The Curious Case of the Homeless Man on the Sidewalk
Dusk was falling on a cold December Saturday, made all the darker by clouds and light rain. At a strip mall in Santa Clara, shoppers hurried along the sidewalk to the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy. A homeless man had found shelter on the sidewalk under the store overhang. Shoppers...
'The rock of the family' | Beloved mother found dead in Galt after New Year's storm
GALT, Calif. — Family members say a beloved mother was found dead in her car after the New Year's Eve storms. "They called her the rock of the family. She was the most assertive and willing to help out everyone," said Chris Martinez, her brother-in-law. The family said Katherine...
