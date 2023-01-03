ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Driver hydroplanes, crashes into big rig

A woman was lucky to walk away from a frightful crash due to the wet roads near Modesto. An Amazon driver was going down Highway 99 Friday morning when a small sedan hydroplaned across several lanes. The incident was all caught on video as the delivery truck had interior and...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Sheriff Sworn In

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasillio raised his right hand and was sworn in for a second term today. With a packed crowd looking on at the sheriff’s office, the oath was administered by Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting. After competing against a slew of other candidates, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the position left vacant by Sheriff Gary Kuntz’s untimely death from a heart attack in 2016. In 2018, he won his first election to the position, and last year he ran unopposed.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
MADERA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business

TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
svvoice.com

The Curious Case of the Homeless Man on the Sidewalk

Dusk was falling on a cold December Saturday, made all the darker by clouds and light rain. At a strip mall in Santa Clara, shoppers hurried along the sidewalk to the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy. A homeless man had found shelter on the sidewalk under the store overhang. Shoppers...
SANTA CLARA, CA

