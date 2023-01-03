Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Damar Hamlin’s near-fatal injury puts game into perspective (Editorial Board Opinion)
The terrifying injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night in Cincinnati delivered a sobering message: Life is more important than football. That’s obvious. Except when it isn’t. Fans and commentators have grown too accustomed to seeing players pop back up after a monstrous hit or give...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake, has made ‘substantial improvement overnight’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and has made “substantial improvements” overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a statement from his representatives at Agency 1 Sports. The team said Hamlin is neurologically intact and his lungs continue to heal. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir...
Damar Hamlin, football guy: Here’s what Bills safety asked when he woke up
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night, roughly 48 hours after his heart stopped on the field during Monday Night Football, he made sure to ask his bedside nurse a question. “Did we win?”. Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight spoke to reporters on Thursday...
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
How to watch New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Week 18 time, TV, live stream
The New York Giants 2022-23 NFL Season comes to a close against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8 (1/8/2023) at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS, and can be streamed live with fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial) and...
