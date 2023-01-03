On December 31, 2022, MPD Officers served a search warrant in the 500 block of Green Road in reference to a narcotics investigation led by Patrol Officers Blankenship and Smith. During the search, Officers located methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances, and marijuana. Arrested were three occupants of the residence, Chyanne R. Holwager, 24 of Madison, Carrie C. James, 50 of Madison, and Michael S. Burress, 53 of Madison. All criminal charges are allegations, and Holwager, James, and Burress all have the presumption of innocence unless otherwise proven guilty in a court of law.

MADISON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO