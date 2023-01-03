Read full article on original website
Tourism meeting
The next meeting of Washington County Tourism Commission will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse, second floor. Upcoming events the commission may help host and any projects they may help finance will be discussed.
School resumes
Students in all three county schools returned to the classroom this week. West Washington students reported in on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while Salem and Eastern students had one more day of vacation, starting classes on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Late surge lifts WW over Perry Central
West Washington was the only boys' basketball team in Washington County to pick up a win Friday night. The Senators beat visiting Perry Central 48-41. Eastern traveled to Silver Creek and lost to the Dragons 71-60. Salem played well in a 43-37 loss at Orleans. All three teams are back...
County officials sworn in
Swearing in day for county officials was held Friday, Dec. 30, at the Washington County Justice Center. Watch upcoming editions of The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat for photos from the ceremony.
Charles F. Green
Charles F. Green, age 95 of Campbellsburg, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the University Of Louisville Hospital. Born February 6, 1927 in Campbellsburg, Indiana, he was the son of the late Hugh McClellan Green and Grace (Shroyer) Green. He was a retired self-employed Carpenter & Plumber and had...
Nancy Gibbons
Mrs. Nancy Elizabeth Gibbons, age 71, of Campbellsburg, passed away Friday, January 6 at her home. Mrs. Gibbons was born October 10, 1951, in Missouri the daughter of Lewis Edward Zeigenbein and Cleta Thompson Zeigenbein. She was retired from Meadowview Health Care and Rehab in Salem. Nancy is survived by...
