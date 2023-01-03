Read full article on original website
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Winter weather advisory Tuesday for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.
Wausau: PFAS now Undetectable in Drinking Water; Home Tests Don’t Detect Contamination
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The City of Wausau is addressing confusion over water pitchers and filters given out to residents last summer because of PFAS concerns. Some residents claim that their pitchers are alerting them that there is PFAS in the water. City officials say that’s not the case.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Corrections officer pay increases
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – On January 1st starting pay for corrections officers in Oneida County bumped up to $23.90 an hour. The pay increase comes in response to a widespread shortage of corrections officers. The state of Wisconsin has more than 1,200 vacancies for the positions, and counties feel that pressure too.
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
Former Mosinee Teacher Drops Lawsuit Against Student
MADISON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A former Mosinee Middle School Teacher has dropped her lawsuit against a student over claims of assault. WAOW TV reports that Christy Mathis, a former art teacher a the school, had sued the student after she lost her job over the accusations. But that has been dismissed after the student admitted that her actions did not intend to reach the level that they did.
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
59-year-old passenger dies after crash in Langlade County, alcohol believed to be factor
VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign. According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
Man facing charges after accusations he threatened to ‘scalp’ bar customers
A Stevens Point man is being held on a cash bond after witnesses say he threatened people inside a local bar with a hatchet.
