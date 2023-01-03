Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.

