After yoking itself to, well, odd and poorly executed steering yokes for the Model X SUV and Model S sedan models in 2021, Tesla has partially unyoked itself from the cut-down steering interfaces and is offering conventional steering wheels again. Browsing Tesla's configurator for the Model X and S, near the interior choices now lives a selector for "Steering Control" with buttons for round or yoke-shaped designs; both are listed as "included," so it appears the normal steering wheel is a no-cost choice. This wasn't much of a surprise, as some eagle-eyed Tesla watchers first caught peeks at some imagery on Tesla's website depicting the updated Model S and Model X interiors with the old round wheel instead of the hyped-up yoke, though it didn't officially come to fruition until now.

1 DAY AGO