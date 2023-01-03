Read full article on original website
Forbidden Fruit: Creating the E46 M3 Wagon BMW Should’ve Produced
Ever since the earliest days of hot rod building, enthusiasts have been obsessed with tinkering with standard-issue chassis to transform them into something far more personalized. Sometimes the end goal might involve going faster, improving handling, or simply standing out in the crowd. For Michael Ontingco, he wanted all of the above and his vision revolved around creating something BMW had previously teased but never released: an E46 M3 wagon.
2023 Toyota GR Supra Manual vs. Nissan Z Manual: Greatest Hits
We don't know what it is about rock bands, but it seems like the more successful they are and the longer they've been together, the worse their new albums get. We, for instance, love the band AC/DC, but frankly 2020's Power Up can't hold a candle to 1978's Powerage. That's not to say we don't enjoy the new tunes, but that special sauce—the edge, the sense of innovation—that made the earlier stuff so magical is missing.
Tesla Was Valued at a Trillion Dollars. Now It's Worth a Fraction of That—And Probably Still Overvalued.
"Tesla is a story stock. It trades higher or lower based on the story that CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla enthusiasts spread about the company's potential to completely take over the global auto, energy, technology, and transportation industries in the long-term." So wrote Wall Street pundit Wayne Duggan back in 2021, when Tesla was zooming on its way to becoming the world's first trillion-dollar automaker.
Building a 750-HP Ford “Clevor” Engine
Scott Main and team MPG Heads brought a 404-inch, Cleveland-headed, small-block Ford to do battle against the rest of the Small-Block class at the 2016 AMSOIL Engine Masters Challenge Presented by HOT ROD. Scott likes the small-block Ford platform because of its great cylinder-head design and knew he could whip up a stout competitor with some hardcore time on the dyno and by selecting the proper parts. Scott told us that Cylinder Head Innovations (CHI) is always happy to work with engine builders in developing performance packages and the team there "seemed to be the top of the food chain for that rpm range."
Tesla Quietly Brings Back Round Steering Wheels, Offers Retrofit Option
After yoking itself to, well, odd and poorly executed steering yokes for the Model X SUV and Model S sedan models in 2021, Tesla has partially unyoked itself from the cut-down steering interfaces and is offering conventional steering wheels again. Browsing Tesla's configurator for the Model X and S, near the interior choices now lives a selector for "Steering Control" with buttons for round or yoke-shaped designs; both are listed as "included," so it appears the normal steering wheel is a no-cost choice. This wasn't much of a surprise, as some eagle-eyed Tesla watchers first caught peeks at some imagery on Tesla's website depicting the updated Model S and Model X interiors with the old round wheel instead of the hyped-up yoke, though it didn't officially come to fruition until now.
Tesla's Value Has Absolutely Tanked. It's Probably Still Overvalued.
Electric Ram 1500 Truck Takes Fight to Ford, Chevy, Tesla With Third Row, Wild Features
Damn, is that a Ram? It is. Ram promised its first all-electric truck would be eye-popping and extreme with looks, features, and specs so bold it might make you forget it won't hit the market until 2024, well after most of the competition. And here, at CES 2023, it has delivered an eyefull.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Announcing the Winners of the MotorTrend Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards!
Today, we announced the winners of the inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator (SDVI) awards, which were given out in partnership with BlackBerry at a private gala event in conjunction with CES 2023 (check out all of our coverage here). The program was created in honor of the next phase of automobile technology, with a goal of elevating and shining a spotlight on those who are leading the automotive industry's tectonic transformation from hardware to software. MotorTrend created the awards as the automotive industry redefines how cars are designed, built, driven, and experienced.
This RX-7 FD Is a Rolling Fortune That Packs More Than 700 HP
When Marko Mitic got his hands on this 1993 Mazda RX-7 in 2017, he had no intention of keeping its impending changes simple. The basic bolt ons, and wheel and tire update that most start with to ease into a project weren't even a consideration. He set out to build something that would draw attention whether it was seen or heard.
Low-Mileage Toyota Supra Unicorns Exist and You Can Buy One—But It'll Cost Ya
As you'll find with any automotive genre, supply and demand, topped with a healthy serving of nostalgia determines the value of popular chassis on the used market. You've seen Porsche 911 pricing skyrocket, select Nissan Skyline models that've almost doubled in recent years, and even bargain econoboxes, like '90s-era Honda Civics that've been hit with the enthusiast tax.
Ram's 1500 Revolution EV Concept Hides Third-Row Seating—Here's Where
The wait for Ram's version of the all-electric pickup truck is nearly over—the Ram 1500 Revolution concept is here, and boy, is it something. Packed with unique design and features, the one aspect that might get people talking—besides the EV part—is its third-row seat. In a crew-cab pickup truck. How'd Ram pull off this pickup first without impacting usable bed space?
