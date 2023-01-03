ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporticast: Sports Business Predictions for 2023

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
 5 days ago
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss the biggest sports business stories of 2022, and what to expect from the industry in 2023.

The conversation starts with the influx of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth money, which took center stage for much of the past 12 months. The World Cup in Qatar, the Saudi acquisition of Newcastle, and the launch of LIV Golf are just three high-profile examples of global sports properties deepening their ties to capital from governments in the region. Those relationship, often controversial, will remain a major story in 2023.

Next, the hosts get into the glut of sports teams currently on the market. The looming sale of the Phoenix Suns—to Mat Ishbia, at a league-record $4 billion valuation—is one data point backing the idea that increased supply will not negatively impact demand or prices. The next few months will likely answer the question for sure, as sales surrounding teams such as the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Angels, Liverpool FC and Ottawa Senators all move along.

The hosts also discuss the NFL ’s ongoing dominance, punctuated by a TV ratings rout on Christmas Day, the NBA ’s next round of media rights, as well as expansion in MLS and the NWSL .

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple , Google , Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

