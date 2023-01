On Sunday, former BYU star running back and current Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Allgeier is the first BYU running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single NFL season. Allgeier was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As the 2022 season progressed, Allgeier was given a larger role in the Falcons' offense and by the end of the season, he led the Falcons in rushing yards.

