Update: Next wave of storms arriving. The first wave of storms has moved out of the ArkLaTex. So far, it appears that we have avoided any tornadoes in our area as all of the damage reports have come from areas east of our viewing area. The next wave of storms is now moving through E TX and will soon arrive in Shreveport. So far this activity has remained below severe limits. While a tornado or two will remain a possibility, the main concern with these storms could be the heavy rain that they produce. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect over much of NW LA south of I-20. Hi-res models show that another one to three inches will be possible with isolated higher totals. More scattered storms are moving across the northern half of the area. It is also possible that these could produce a few spin-ups. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 pm. A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO