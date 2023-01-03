Read full article on original website
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Carroll County Supervisors To Review Employee Handbook. 2023 Depositories At Monday’s Meeting
Monday’s Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting has only a handful of items on the agenda. The board convenes at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse. It opens with the review and approval of a contract for a Pheonix Avenue bridge replacement and relocation project planned for later this year. The historic pony truss bridge will be temporarily moved to Swan Lake State Park for storage for later incorporation into the county park system. Supervisors will also approve a resolution naming the county’s depositories for 2023, appoint the clerk and trustees for the Maple River Township, and review updates to the county employee handbook. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. A link to the video is included below.
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Two In Extortion, False Imprisonment Investigation
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports two people accused of threatening and tampering with a witness were taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Ken McClure, deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Willow Street in Odebolt to investigate the reported incident. Authorities say 34-year-old Edwin Edgardo Diaz and 40-year-old Amy Jo Hartwig on Jan. 4 held a female victim against her will and forced her to sign a document indicating narcotics seized in a case involving Diaz were hers. Diaz and Hartwig were both arrested on charges of extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications. Diaz is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.
