Monday’s Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting has only a handful of items on the agenda. The board convenes at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse. It opens with the review and approval of a contract for a Pheonix Avenue bridge replacement and relocation project planned for later this year. The historic pony truss bridge will be temporarily moved to Swan Lake State Park for storage for later incorporation into the county park system. Supervisors will also approve a resolution naming the county’s depositories for 2023, appoint the clerk and trustees for the Maple River Township, and review updates to the county employee handbook. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. A link to the video is included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO