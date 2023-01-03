Read full article on original website
Related
Six women arrested over death of one-year-old boy at nursery
The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery is being treated as “suspicious” by police, with six women arrested in connection with the incident.West Midlands Police said a criminal investigation was launched after the toddler’s death on December 9 and a subsequent Ofsted inspection.Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley, was closed by Ofsted, along with other linked premises, on December 14, after the watchdog said “children may be at risk of harm” and suspended its registration.The police said three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
Injune car crash: Two people charged with manslaughter after boy left in crashed car
Riley Wells, 6, died from head injuries in the January 2022 crash on the Carnarvon Highway near the town of Injune in country south-east Queensland.
David-Mario Lazar: Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January.Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said.Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022.West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.“He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”
Girl who died after taking ecstasy pill for first time researched effects earlier that day
A teenage girl died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with pals, an inquest has heard.A-Level student Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the drug as she stayed a friend’s house last summer.She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn’t be saved.Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was ‘well within’ the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she’d warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who...
Police investigate after discovery of bodies of teenage girl and woman
Police are investigating after the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were found at an address in the New Forest.The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire, on December 29.A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29, to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Postman jailed over death of girlfriend’s young son - OLD
A postman who killed his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son after a series of assaults has been jailed for nine years.Devout Christian Scott Coombe repeatedly injured Andrew Cawker before losing “control” and causing his death on July 22 2019.Coombe, 24, of Petts Wood, south-east London, had been “besotted” with the child’s mother, Tamika Beaton, but struggled to cope, the Old Bailey heard.Initially, the couple had wrongly blamed Andrew’s injuries on his father, Ben Cawker, and on the child’s “clumsy” nature.Coombe had even claimed he had raised concerns with his brother, who was a serving police officer.Last year Coombe admitted manslaughter and child...
Pilot strangled British wife to death after she found he was drug smuggling, her father claims
A Greek helicopter pilot who strangled his British wife and faked a robbery to cover his tracks was involved in drug trafficking, the victim’s father has claimed.Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, was convicted of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the house. The court earlier heard the child was found lying next to her mother’s lifeless body.He was sentenced to life in prison for her murder and an additional 10 years for killing their dog.The civil aviation pilot and flight instructor was also found guilty of trying to mislead police for...
Moment child rapist Martyn Armstrong arrested after 17-year investigation
The moment a child rapist was arrested after a 17-year investigation has been caught on body cam footage.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, was jailed for life after pleading guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault related to two victims, and to making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children in relation to them both and a third victim.The 50-year-old was unmasked by a new tool which unpixelated images of the defendant in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
Urgent appeal as couple with newborn baby go missing near motorway
Police are searching for a couple who went missing with their newborn baby near a motorway outside Bolton, Greater Manchester.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, along with their child, were last seen at around 6.30pm on Thursday night, shortly after their car broke down near junction four of the M61.The family then walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas, Greater Manchester Police said.Mr Gordon was described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled. Police said the child had not been seen...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer Lee Morgan gets suspended sentenced
A former police inspector who groped female colleagues at a Christmas party has been given a suspended prison sentence. Lee Morgan, 46, touched the buttocks of two women at a pub in Yarm in 2021. He resigned from his job at Cleveland Police and was barred from policing for life...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police
Two men have been arrested after the remains of a 59-year-old man were found in a pond in Essex.Essex Police announced on Tuesday that the remains had been discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.The force said on Thursday that they had been identified as belonging to Phillip Lewis, 59, from Harlow, who was known to his friends as “Scottish Phil”.Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday evening. Both remained in custody.The force...
Human remains found in pond likely there for ‘several weeks’
Human remains discovered in a pond in Essex were likely to have been there for “several weeks”, police have said.The remains were found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow, on New Year’s Eve after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water, and a murder investigation has now been launched.At a press conference on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said it was “too early” to establish the identity of the person found, but that officers were working “relentlessly” to establish the circumstances around the discovery.He said: “We were called shortly before 2pm, on Saturday, by a member of...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
Man charged with murder after remains found in pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond, #Harlow, on New Year’s Eve.A 52-year-old man is due to appear...
Coroner describes shooting victim Elle Edwards as a ‘beautiful young woman’
A coroner has described shooting victim Elle Edwards as a “beautiful young woman” who had a “bright future ahead” as she opened an inquest into her death.The 26-year-old beautician was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.Opening the inquest at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Thursday, coroner Anita Bhardwaj said: “This is such a tragic death of a beautiful young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her and so much to offer both in her career as well as personally.“We all appreciate, I think, as parents, nothing...
Comments / 0