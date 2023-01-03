Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Ben Affleck says Matt Damon was the biggest reason why he quit DCEU
Ben Affleck has said that Matt Damon was the “principal influence” on his decision to quit the DCEU as Batman. Between 2016 and 2021, Ben Affleck starred in the DC movies in one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles: Batman. Starting off with the notorious Batman movie Batman...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
thedigitalfix.com
People are convinced Chris Pine thinks Hugh Grant married Daniel Craig
Chris Pine has gone viral several times in recent months – for reasons that are very hard to explain to those who are not ‘terminally online.’ The press tour for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling ended up being a whole thing – from Pine seemingly disassociating in one interview, to allegedly being spit on by Harry Styles during the Venice premiere. And now, Pine has gone viral once more – for a tiny little moment in an interview with Collider.
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Hamill says Harrison Ford could be a director, but for a big flaw
Mark Hamill has said that his Star Wars movie co-star Harrison Ford would be a great director, if it weren’t for one major flaw. Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford co-starred in the original Star Wars trilogy of science fiction movies, which are still regarded as some of the best movies around today.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch M3GAN – can I stream the new horror movie?
How can I watch M3GAN? Film fans across the world are talking about one thing and one thing only, M3GAN. OK, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but M3GAN and her killer dance moves have definitely caught the attention of people terrified of dolls. In case you’ve missed...
thedigitalfix.com
Gladiator 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Gladiator 2 release date? After decades of rumours and speculation, the historical epic Gladiator is finally getting a long-awaited sequel with Gladitator 2. Gladiator, widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time, told the story of the Roman general Maximus. Directed by Ridley Scott, the action movie followed the veteran warrior as he’s forced to fight as a gladiator after being captured into slavery. The drama movie touches on themes of revenge and stoicism in the face of tragedy, wrapped up in gorgeous visuals and excellent performances from a stellar cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Hamill does the best Harrison Ford impression
Mark Hamill does an excellent impression of his Star Wars movie co-star Harrison Ford. As well as being the talented actor behind the most famous Star Wars character, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill is also a brilliant voice actor. Most notably, Hamill provided the voice of Batman’s arch-nemesis Joker in the...
thedigitalfix.com
The Pale Blue Eye review (2023) – Christian Bale shines in new horror
Directed by Scott Cooper, The Pale Blue Eye is a period piece filled with gothic sensibilities and some grisly murders. Starring the likes of Christian Bale and Harry Melling, the thriller movie, on paper, ticks all the boxes of a stylish murder mystery. However, once the eye-catching gothy aesthetic wears off and we become used to the novelty of the time period – does the detective movie stand out from the pack?
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix – what is the best Kaleidoscope watch order?
What is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope? Kaleidoscope is the new crime thriller series from Netflix starring Giancarlo Esposito – a man who knows a thing or two about fictional crime – in the leading role of criminal mastermind Leo Pap. That information about the TV series...
thedigitalfix.com
Jonah Hill perfectly explains best director he’s ever worked with
Jonah Hill names Martin Scorsese as the greatest director he’s ever worked with, and explains why perfectly. Jonah Hill has had a fascinating career. From starring in iconic teen comedy movie Superbad, to Moneyball, the actor has evolved more than anyone might have expected. That’s down to Hill’s talent...
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute to 'tWitch' Recalling 'Where It All Started'
Ellen DeGeneres is still grieving the loss of her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically passed away at age 40 last month. Knowing each other for over a decade, Boss and DeGeneres were longtime companions who worked closely together on the comedian's popular talk show. The So You Think You...
thedigitalfix.com
Lucy Boynton is ready to “sign up” for next Mike Flanagan show
Thanks to Mike Flanagan’s horror series such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, fans of the genre are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV binging. And now, one actor is keen to throw their hat into the spooky TV series ring – none other than Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton.
thedigitalfix.com
Toby Kebbell talks Servant, MCU return, and Dead Man’s Shoes
The Apple TV Plus thriller series Servant is coming to an end, with the fourth and final season set to premiere on the streaming service January 13. By March 17, it will all be over, and star of the show Toby Kebbell promises fans are going to get the resolution the TV series deserves.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage rejects Star Wars because he loves Star Trek more
While doing press for his new movie The Old Way, Nicolas Cage has said that he will never star in a Star Wars movie or Star Wars series, because he loves Star Trek too much. Star Wars and Star Trek have a long and competitive shared history as two of the biggest science fiction franchises.
thedigitalfix.com
Pierce Brosnan explains James Bond inspiration from Moore and Connery
The ever-dashing Pierce Brosnan has explained how he took inspiration from Roger Moore and Sean Connery to create his own take on James Bond. The James Bond movies are, for many, the definitive spy movies. Initially adapted from the novels written by author Ian Fleming, over the course of half...
thedigitalfix.com
Severance star’s dad has the best theories about the sci-fi series
We have all sorts of theories coming into Severance season 2. The sci-fi series just begs for discussion and rampant speculation on what’s coming next because, well, that first season’s ending is an incredible cliffhanger. Turns out this is just as true of family-members in the cast. Of...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks responds to ‘nepo baby’ controversy
The controversy around Hollywood’s nepotism babies was a huge talking point throughout 2022, and the discourse exploded when New York Magazine constructed a double-page spread detailing all the convoluted ways various Hollywood stars had prestigious family connections which, in some cases, may have contributed to their success. The ‘nepo...
thedigitalfix.com
M3GAN is our latest internet obsession – fans and experts explain why
There’s something about that doll. Ever since the trailer for the new horror movie M3GAN dropped in October 2022, the titular character has become a camp viral icon thanks to her iconic hair flips, bizarre Uncanny Valley stare, and snatched dance moves. 2022 movies were a real turning point...
CASSIUS Gems: Ryan Destiny’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments
CASSIUS Gems: Ryan Destiny's Most Sultry Instagram Moments
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 just set an incredible record for James Cameron
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and James Cameron movies making a boatload of money at the box office. Many people had doubts as to the value of an Avatar sequel (myself included), but the science fiction movie is making waves at the box office and just landed Cameron another record for his collection.
Comments / 0