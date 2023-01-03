Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
KEYT
U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. has pledged $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine. An official from the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday the funds will be paid to Moldova — one of Europe’s poorest countries, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — through a World Bank trust fund. Some of the funds will also be used to reimburse Moldova for previous electricity purchases. The agency said that the war in Ukraine has placed Moldova’s “short-term economic recovery and its long-term economic prospects at risk.”
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
KEYT
German regulator: winter gas shortage increasingly unlikely
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s network regulator says a gas shortage is “increasingly unlikely” this winter, but is cautioning that it remains important to use the fuel sparingly. The Federal Network Agency said in its daily report on Thursday that it views the situation as “less tight than at the beginning of the winter.” It had described the situation as “tight” since Russia started reducing gas deliveries to Germany in June. The agency stressed that “a deterioration of the situation still cannot be ruled out.” Germany rushed to find replacements for Russian gas supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is building several liquefied natural gas terminals and has made a big effort to fill its gas storage facilities.
KEYT
Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster
The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
KEYT
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
KEYT
Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage
CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Taiwan has expanded its domestic arms industry and extended the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year to boost its defenses against the rising threat from China. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of “publicly hyping” the Thursday passage of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon through the strait. China says its forces monitored the ship the entire time. The U.S. says the strait is international waters.
KEYT
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
KEYT
Thousands of Israelis protest new government’s policies
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in. The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament known as Knesset. They say plans by the new Cabinet will hinder judicial system and widen societal gaps. They are criticizing Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who recently unveiled the government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Protesters also call for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arabs in the country.
KEYT
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has “done some very preliminary work” to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
KEYT
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
KEYT
Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic Orthodox monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow’s patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukraine’s culture minister said Thursday that the state took over the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Pechersk Lavra monastery after the lease of them held by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expired on Dec. 31. Oleksandr Tkachenko said Friday the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is the similarly named rival church, asked for and was granted permission to conduct the Christmas service.
America’s ‘Taliban 20’ Republicans have the same roots as our Brexit spartans
It is a commonplace that today’s Conservative party has become an ungovernable rabble – a group of factional sects unfit to govern, with too many in the party and among its media supporters careless of effective government as a matter of principle. What else can be said of a party that has delivered three prime ministers and home secretaries, four chancellors and health secretaries and five education secretaries in one calendar year? What is less explored is the deeper ideological source of this phenomenon.
KEYT
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed Saturday as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini. That makes it four men known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran.
KEYT
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
KEYT
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
Comments / 0