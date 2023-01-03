ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno

Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA
Little Apple Post

Emergency crews rescue 2 Kan. workers from trench collapse

A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
SALINA, KS
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stops Results in Arrests on Firearm Charges

January 7, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports on Thursday evening, Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Avenue and Fountain Way for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be a felon, on probation, and an active gang member. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
kingsriverlife.com

Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers

The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
FRESNO, CA
