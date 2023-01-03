Read full article on original website
A woman has died following a house fire in Tulare County
A woman has died following a house fire in the city of Lindsay. Officials learned a person was possibly still inside but because of the size of the fire, crews were unable to go inside and search.
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
Several vehicles damaged by new potholes around Fresno after storm
Potholes are continuing to cause problems and damage to vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
Investigation underway following business fire in Tulare County
Investigators are trying to determine what started the flames on Road 210 and Avenue 288 near Exeter Friday night.
IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
Emergency crews rescue 2 Kan. workers from trench collapse
A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in shooting death of Fresno driver, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly shooting of a Fresno driver in July 2022 was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. Officers say on July 23, 2022, they responded to the intersection of Clinton and Moroa avenues following a Shot Spotter activation. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man, identified as Dominique […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stops Results in Arrests on Firearm Charges
January 7, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports on Thursday evening, Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop at Warren Avenue and Fountain Way for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be a felon, on probation, and an active gang member. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Submerged truck pulled from Bear Creek in Merced was empty, officials say
Officers in Merced say a truck pulled from Bear Creek was empty.
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
Suspect identified in murder of man inside car in central Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a suspect several months after the murder of a man inside his car in Central Fresno.
Minor injuries reported in two vehicle crash on McCall Rd. on Wed. morning
MANHATTAN - Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, Riley County Police Department was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of McCall Road and Carlson Street, near Champion Sportswear and Menards. Upon arrival, officers found a white Ford Explorer and a white Jeep Compass had been involved...
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
Woman hit & killed by car in central Fresno identified
Deputies identified a 30-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday night.
Riley County Arrest Report January 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
What you need to know before your weekend trip to the snow in Fresno County
Picturesque views and clear skies will attract many visitors to the mountains in Fresno County this weekend.
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers
The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
