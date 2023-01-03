ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
9&10 News

White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash

A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI

