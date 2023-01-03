Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Related
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Fox17
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide
Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday.
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Man facing murder charge after Lansing Township shooting
Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.
Caught on camera; Kent Co. volunteer's phone stolen while working during the holidays
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are looking for a woman who stole a volunteer's phone at a local food pantry. The incident was caught on camera by surveillance video. Because the police have not identified a suspect or charged anyone with a crime, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is blurring the woman's face.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash
A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 61-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car crossing the street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Street. Officers said they found the man with injuries, down the road.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WWMTCw
Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
Dispatch: Icy roads factor in deadly crash near White Cloud
Authorities say a person was killed in a crash near White Cloud.
iheart.com
Vigil held for 16-year-old who was killed on New Year's Day in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - There was a candlelight vigil last night for the 16-year-old who was shot and killed after midnight on the morning of New Year's Day. Joseph Ivory leaves behind a 10-month-old son. "I'm going to always make sure my baby knows who his daddy is," girlfriend Tana...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Repairs due to water main break to close Kzoo street
A road in Kalamazoo will be closed until Monday for road repairs due to a water main break.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
Comments / 0