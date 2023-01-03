Interprofessional collaboration and patient-reported outcomes: a secondary data analysis based on large scale survey data

Read full article on original website
Applying value-based strategies to accelerate access to novel cancer medications: guidance from the Oncology Health Economics Expert Panel in Qatar (Q-OHEP)
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 15 (2023) Cite this article. In line with global trends, cancer incidence and mortality may have decreased for specific types of cancer in Qatar. However, the cancer-related burden on patients, healthcare systems, and the economy is expected to expand; thus, cancer remains a significant public healthcare issue in Qatar. Qatar’s free access to cancer care represents a considerable economic burden. Ensuring the best utilization of financial resources in the healthcare sector is important to provide unified and fair access to cancer care for all patients. Experts from the Qatar Oncology Health Economics Expert Panel (Q-OHEP) aimed to establish a consistent and robust base for evaluating oncology/hematology medications; involve patients’ insights to accelerate access to cutting-edge medications; increase the value of cancer care; and reach a consensus for using cost-effective strategies and efficient methodologies in cancer treatment.
Day-to-day regularity and diurnal switching of physical activity reduce depression-related behaviors: a time-series analysis of wearable device data
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 34 (2023) Cite this article. Wearable devices have been widely used in research to understand the relationship between habitual physical activity and mental health in the real world. However, little attention has been paid to the temporal variability in continuous physical activity patterns measured by these devices. Therefore, we analyzed time-series patterns of physical activity intensity measured by a wearable device and investigated the relationship between its model parameters and depression-related behaviors.
Menstrual hygiene practice and associated factors among adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa: a systematic review and meta-analysis
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 33 (2023) Cite this article. Menstrual hygiene has not received adequate attention in Sub-Saharan Africa, and there is a lack of regional representative data. Therefore, this study aimed to estimate the pooled prevalence of good menstrual hygiene practices and associated factors among adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa.
Molecular evidence of Borrelia spp. in bats from Córdoba Department, northwest Colombia
Parasites & Vectors volume 16, Article number: 5 (2023) Cite this article. The genus Borrelia is composed of two well-defined monophyletic groups, the Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato complex (Bb) and the relapsing fever (RF) group borreliae. Recently, a third group, associated with reptiles and echidnas, has been described. In general, RF group borreliae use rodents as reservoir hosts; although neotropical bats may also be involved as important hosts, with scarce knowledge regarding this association. The objective of this study was to detect the presence of Borrelia spp. DNA in bats from the department of Córdoba in northwest Colombia.
Mobile Money and the importance of timely, complete payments to frontline health campaign workers in the fight to eradicate polio: pilot experience from a World Health Organization digital payment platform in Africa
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 16 (2023) Cite this article. In response to the increase in vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and many other African countries from 2017 to 2019, concentrated efforts are needed to improve the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns. Frontline polio health campaign worker engagement and job retention are critical to successful campaign implementation, as well as timely, in-full payment to these workers via an electronic system.
