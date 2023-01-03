ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill

The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Philadelphia region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

SJU Dessert Fan Earns Unofficial On-Campus Title: ‘Cheesecake Lady Ambassador’

Vanessa Jackson, whose SJU fan may easily be called the Cheesecake Lady Ambassador for her enthusiasm about Jackson's baking skills. Saint Joseph’s University senior Asia Whittenberger is such a fan of the Cheesecake Lady’s Elkins Park bakery that she’s not above shanghaiing novices to go to the shop for an inaugural taste. Based on that endorsement, Gabby Smalls — reporter for the campus newspaper The Hawk — agreed to join a Whittenberger excursion.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Hotel Projects — Driven by Demand — May Signify Overall Travel Recovery

New and renovated properties in Montgomery County may be signals of an overall travel recovery. An uptick in 2019–2022 visitors has local hoteliers hoping the trend translates into a market-wide travel recovery whose increased business they are presently preparing to meet. Emma Dooling unpacked the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas

Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy