This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of DelawareTravel MavenNewark, DE
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Conshohocken Artists Create Butter Sculpture for American Dairy Association Farm Show
Two Conshohocken artists have created an intricate, large-scale butter sculpture for the American Dairy Association North East Farm Show. The news was reported via press release to Markets Insider.
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Ice? Snow? Good to Go! Montgomery County’s Winter Activities Beckon
Spring Mountain Adventures, Schwenksville, is one of several Montgomery County sites with plenty of winter activities. Valley Forge and Montgomery County offer a vast array of winter activities for all ages. Visit state parks for sledding or cross-country skiing, or head to popular attractions like Spring Mountain Adventures, where a skating rink and ski slopes await.
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will...
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
13 new restaurants in Montgomery County have been cited as recommendable by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Esquire: 70-Hour 2019 National Dog Show in Oaks Precipitated Anger, Chaos, and Disappointment
Using last week’s National Dog Show held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Esquire Magazine provides a behind-the-scene look at “the wild microcosm that is competitive dog showing.” Image via WHYY.org. Many dog handlers were shocked when an unexpected winner was announced at the 2019...
Pottstown Entertainment Scene Hibernating This Winter? That’s a Laugh
The N-Crowd, appearing at Steel River Playhouse for one night only, Jan. 7. Fans will want to hop on this sharp-witted, unpredictable, no-holds-barred opportunity, as the presentation is only one night, Jan. 7, at 8 PM. The N-Crowd has a long history — starting in 2005 — of excelling at...
Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill
The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory
Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Philadelphia region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
Two Montgomery County Businesses Recognized as 2023 Startups to Watch
PHL Inno, an offshoot publication of the Philadelphia Business Journal, has compiled its 2023 list of startups to watch. Two Montgomery County firms caught the eye of Ryan Mulligan, earning their way to recognition. Despite the 2022 economy and its ongoing unsteadiness, several area entities weathered the ups and downs...
50 Years Ago, Bruce Springsteen Played a Bryn Mawr Coffeehouse as Debut Album Quietly Went on Sale
Springsteen performing "Rosalita," much as he did at Bryn Mawr's The Main Point 50 years ago. Jan. 5, 1973, was a big day for singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. But at the time, he didn’t quite know it then. Jay Lustig explained for NJ Arts. That day, the release of Greetings...
Burst Pipe Forced Quakertown Shelter to Relocate Dozens of Animals
Over the holiday season, a Bucks County animal shelter found itself finding new dwellings for animals after an issue with their building. Annie McCormick wrote about the incident for 6abc. A burst pipe caused dozens of animals to be evacuated from the Quakertown facility of the Bucks County SPCA after...
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
The new Glenside Wawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawa mascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details. Wawa surprised the first 100 customers with limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.
SJU Dessert Fan Earns Unofficial On-Campus Title: ‘Cheesecake Lady Ambassador’
Vanessa Jackson, whose SJU fan may easily be called the Cheesecake Lady Ambassador for her enthusiasm about Jackson's baking skills. Saint Joseph’s University senior Asia Whittenberger is such a fan of the Cheesecake Lady’s Elkins Park bakery that she’s not above shanghaiing novices to go to the shop for an inaugural taste. Based on that endorsement, Gabby Smalls — reporter for the campus newspaper The Hawk — agreed to join a Whittenberger excursion.
PREIT Loses Appeal to Build 503-Unit Apartment High Rise at Plymouth Meeting Mall
Artists rendition of the proposed high-rise apartment community at Plymouth Meeting Mall. Real estate trust company PREIT has lost an appeal to build an apartment community on the property of Plymouth Meeting Mall. The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas struck down the deal. PREIT wanted to construct a 503-unit...
Montgomery County Hotel Projects — Driven by Demand — May Signify Overall Travel Recovery
New and renovated properties in Montgomery County may be signals of an overall travel recovery. An uptick in 2019–2022 visitors has local hoteliers hoping the trend translates into a market-wide travel recovery whose increased business they are presently preparing to meet. Emma Dooling unpacked the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas
Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
