Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for January 2023
Welcome to 2023, a brand spanking new year of binge opportunities. There's a good to fair chance your January represents a vast sea of free time, thanks to school breaks or requested time off from the salt mines. Allow me to maximise your momentary escape with the best picks from a huge stockpile of blockbuster movies, addictive series and top-shelf original content.
Wednesday Season 1 Was Good, Here's How to Make Season 2 Great
Netflix's Wednesday just got a greenlight for a Season 2, so what better time to look again at how the show could improve in its sophomore run? But warning! This piece contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1. If you're not caught up yet, read our spoiler-free review. Bringing a character...
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Adaptation Announced
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.
Wednesday Officially Renewed at Netflix
It's official: Wednesday will return. Netflix just announced that the hit series, Tim Burton's spin-off of the classic Addams Family franchise, has been renewed for a second season. The eight-episode first season hit the streamer on November 23 and has since become one of Netflix's most popular shows. The show...
'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Dead at 54
Adam Rich, who starred in the enormous hit, "Eight Is Enough" has died ... TMZ has learned. A family member tells TMZ ... Adam died Saturday at his L.A. area home. The family member would not reveal the cause of death, but a law enforcement source tells TMZ someone came to his home and found him lifeless. The law enforcement source adds ... this was not foul play.
Gladiator 2 Is Happening, Casts Paul Mescal as Lead
Prepare to be entertained — again. According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 is finally happening, and Ridley Scott is returning to the helm. The original Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000, was a blockbuster hit as well as a big winner at the Oscars; the film won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe.
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
Fairy Tail and Edens Zero Creator Hiro Mashima Reveals New Manga Is in the Works
Those who follow mangaka Hiro Mashima’s work will be delighted to hear that the author and artist is working on a new manga series. Mashima, who is known for his work on popular series such as Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero, shared the news with fans on a Twitter Spaces session.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Says Company Is Entering a Chapter of Rebuilding
Warner Bros. Discovery is entering a new chapter of "relaunching and building" after scrapping a substantial number of films and TV shows last year. As reported by Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said during the Citi 2023 Communications, Media, and Entertainment Conference that, while 2022 was about restructuring, the company is "done with that chapter".
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
Avatar: The Way of Water Holds Off an Impressive Debut by M3GAN to Take Its Fourth Weekend Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water took its fourth weekend box office with domestic ticket sales of $45 million, but it faced a tough competitor as M3GAN debuted to a strong $30.2 million in North America. As reported by Variety, Universal and Blumhouse Productions' terrifying doll thriller M3GAN brought in another...
PlayStation 5 Shortage Ends According to Jim Ryan as It Crosses 30 Million Sales Mark; Sony Teases More Than 10 Projects
At CES 2023, Sony showcased the future of its gaming lineup, with the arrival of the PlayStation VR2, which debuts next month. Speaking of next-generation hardware, the heart and soul of its vision for gaming still revolves around the PlayStation 5, which released over two years ago. While the console has been adored by fans and critics, many of them have had a hard time gaining access due to shortages.
NVC 643: Nintendo 2023 Preview– Mario Movie, Legend of Zelda, and More
Welcome to the first episode of the Nintendo Voice Chat 2023 season! This week we're looking forward to what the future holds for Nintendo and spoiler alert: this is going to be a huge year. We also give our 2023 gaming resolutions, take your Nintendo questions during Question Block, and generally have a nice time talking about Nintendo Switch and remain hopeful Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
James Cameron is 'Gonna Have to Do' Avatar 4 and 5 as Way of Water Nears Break Even Point
It seems the market has spoken: James Cameron is ready to go forward with Avatar 4 and 5. "It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this," Cameron said on HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
