classichits106.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
classichits106.com
Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County
CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
classichits106.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on the East side, Avoid the area.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened around 5:30 pm near the 5700 block of Forest Hills. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Monday night after failing to yield at a stop sign and slamming into a semi-truck, authorities said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said the woman, later identified […]
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
WGNtv.com
18-year-old dies after I-55 crash in Will County
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — An 18-year-old suburban man died late Monday night following a crash on I-55 in Will County. Illinois State Police said a 2022 Grey Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound near mile marker 258, located in Plainfield, when the 18-year-old driver lost control at around 11:40 p.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One […]
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Fatal crash involved ‘unknown circumstances,’ federal investigators report
Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Galt Airport’s owner died in a plane crash in November that federal investigators say occurred “under unknown circumstances.” Claude Sonday, 75, of Bull Valley died at the […]
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Rain and milder temps to start the workweek. Rain and milder temps to start the workweek. Cloudy skies will stick with us this last day of 2022. Look for rain by late afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Man Wanted For Troubling Acts Against His Mother
A Marseilles man accused of a sickening crime against his own mother is wanted after skipping out on a court date. A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Paul Hawkins. He didn't show up to a hearing Friday in Ottawa. Hawkins was actually furloughed from the La Salle County Jail to receive treatment but he left treatment.
wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
Westbound I-80 is closed between Chicago Street and Center Street. It’s closed due to a semi accident that was reported at 3:45 a.m. Traffic getting by on the shoulder.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
An 18-year-old from Bolingbroook was killed in a Monday night single car accident on Interstate 55. It was 11:40 pm on January 2nd that a Grey Hyundai Elantra was on I-55 SB near Renwick Road when the driver appears to have lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. The...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people arrested for DUI and obstructing police New Year's Day
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests for DUI and obstructing officers early in the morning on New Year's Day. 28-year-old Marissa L. Freeman, of Aurora, was arrested just after 4:30 Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Baseline Road. She's charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and obstructing a police officer. A passenger in the vehicle 26-year-old Alessia Davila, of Aurora, was also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer. Both were taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
