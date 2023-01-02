Read full article on original website
Group hopes to forgive more than $800 million in Michiganders' medical debt-pennies on the dollar
A non-profit group, RIP Medical Debt, is hoping to erase more than $800 million of medical debt owed by Michigan residents, for just pennies on the dollar. Scott Patton is the group's vice president of development. He said they buy medical debt on the secondary debt market, just like debt collectors do, or they buy it directly from medical providers.
