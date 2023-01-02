PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Mummer in full paint and costume jumped in to save a man's life at Sunday's Eagles game.It turns out that Mummer is also an emergency doctor at Einstein Medical Center."I didn't really expect this to happen when I was at the Eagles game in a Mummers suit on the first day of the year," Dr. Vincent Basile said jokingly. Dr. Basile speaks with a laugh now, but his immediate reaction to help a man during Sunday's Eagles game was no laughing matter "He's like blue in the face," Dr. Basile said. "He's not moving. He's not...

