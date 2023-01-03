Read full article on original website
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Steve Evans will be ‘telling his grandkids’ about Stevenage upset of Aston Villa
Triumphant boss Steve Evans admits his grandkids will be hearing about Stevenage’s stunning FA Cup win over Aston Villa for years.The League Two promotion chasers grabbed two late goals to seal a brilliant 2-1 third-round comeback victory at Villa Park.Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot, Leander Dendoncker having been sent off for fouling Campbell in the box.It was an embarrassing exit for Villa, who had taken a first-half lead through Morgan Sanson, and Stevenage’s victory comes exactly 12 years after they also knocked Newcastle out in the third round.“I’ve got grandkids,...
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
