ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Reveals Which Job He's Leaning Toward For 2023

Sean Payton's NFL return has been a highly anticipated one, especially after the Denver Broncos have formally requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview the former Saints coach for the Broncos' vacant head coaching job. But Payton's return may have to wait. On ...
DENVER, CO
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1089M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy